Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened the long-awaited Moycullen Bypass, to the delight of locals who gathered on the new road today for the ribbon cutting

Construction of the 4.3km stretch, with roundabout entrances on either side of Moycullen, at Clydagh and Drimcong, began in January of this year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The new road will significantly reduce traffic through the village and along the N59, with the benefits of it to be felt all the way out to Connemara.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the road will greatly improve the quality of life for those in West Galway.

The post Taoiseach officially opens Moycullen Bypass appeared first on Galway Bay FM.