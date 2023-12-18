Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over fire at Ross Lake House

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a statement following a fire at the former Ross Lake House in Rosscahill.

He says he is ‘deeply concerned’ about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here.

The building had been earmarked for 70 asylum seekers to be moved in this week, with the plans facing some local opposition – Garda investigations are underway following the incident.

The Taoiseach said: “There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever.”

He also acknowledged that the people carrying out these crimes are a ‘very small minority’.

In his statement, the Taoiseach has assured people that Ireland has a rules-based system for processing applications from asylum seekers – with thorough examinations taking place.

