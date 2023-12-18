Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over fire at Ross Lake House

-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a statement following a fire at the former Ross Lake House in Rosscahill.
He says he is ‘deeply concerned’ about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here.
The building had been earmarked for 70 asylum seekers to be moved in this week, with the plans facing some local opposition – Garda investigations are underway following the incident.
The Taoiseach said: “There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever.”
He also acknowledged that the people carrying out these crimes are a ‘very small minority’.
In his statement, the Taoiseach has assured people that Ireland has a rules-based system for processing applications from asylum seekers – with thorough examinations taking place.
The post Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ‘deeply concerned’ over fire at Ross Lake House in Roscahill appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
€750K mental health funding for ATU and UG
Almost €750,000 in mental health funding has been announced for Atlantic Technological University...
In wake of Rosscahill fire migrants’ rights group says local politicians must advocate for law and order
Community leaders are being called on to challenge the attitudes and beliefs that underpin hate c...
N59 around Bushypark to remain closed for at least another hour due to very serious incident
Gardaí are still at the scene of a very serious road traffic incident which occurred near Bushy P...
Gardaí at scene of serious traffic incident in Bushypark
Gardaí are currently at the scene of road traffic incident which occurred near Bushy Park at appr...
Sinn Féin selects candidates for local elections
Sinn Féin has selected three candidates to contest the local elections in Galway City next year. ...
Minister Harris in Galway to unveil two major third-level schemes
The former GMIT is to be the location for what has been described as a future living laboratory –...
Carpark in Salthill flooded again
DESPITE the buffeting from two storms over last weekend – Elin on Saturday and Fergus on Sunday –...
Integration Minister describes fire at Ross Lake House as “deeply disturbing”
The Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has described a fire at the former hotel Ross Lak...
Galway’s Grammy shortlisted duo bring out the festive cheer with Christmas single
Galway-based folk duo Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce have release their new single with perfect t...