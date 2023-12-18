  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over fire at Ross Lake House

Published:

Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over fire at Ross Lake House
Share story:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a statement following a fire at the former Ross Lake House in Rosscahill.

He says he is ‘deeply concerned’ about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here.

The building had been earmarked for 70 asylum seekers to be moved in this week, with the plans facing some local opposition – Garda investigations are underway following the incident.

The Taoiseach said: “There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever.”

He also acknowledged that the people carrying out these crimes are a ‘very small minority’.

In his statement, the Taoiseach has assured people that Ireland has a rules-based system for processing applications from asylum seekers – with thorough examinations taking place.

 

The post Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ‘deeply concerned’ over fire at Ross Lake House in Roscahill appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
€750K mental health funding for ATU and UG

Almost €750,000 in mental health funding has been announced for Atlantic Technological University...

no_space
In wake of Rosscahill fire migrants’ rights group says local politicians must advocate for law and order

Community leaders are being called on to challenge the attitudes and beliefs that underpin hate c...

no_space
N59 around Bushypark to remain closed for at least another hour due to very serious incident

Gardaí are still at the scene of a very serious road traffic incident which occurred near Bushy P...

no_space
Gardaí at scene of serious traffic incident in Bushypark

Gardaí are currently at the scene of road traffic incident which occurred near Bushy Park at appr...

no_space
Sinn Féin selects candidates for local elections

Sinn Féin has selected three candidates to contest the local elections in Galway City next year. ...

no_space
Minister Harris in Galway to unveil two major third-level schemes

The former GMIT is to be the location for what has been described as a future living laboratory –...

no_space
Carpark in Salthill flooded again

DESPITE the buffeting from two storms over last weekend – Elin on Saturday and Fergus on Sunday –...

no_space
Integration Minister describes fire at Ross Lake House as “deeply disturbing”

The Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has described a fire at the former hotel Ross Lak...

no_space
Galway’s Grammy shortlisted duo bring out the festive cheer with Christmas single

Galway-based folk duo Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce have release their new single with perfect t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up