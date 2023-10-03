  • Services

Taoiseach “dissatisfied” with slow progress on new emergency department project at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has admitted he’s not satisfied with the slow progress on a long-awaited new emergency department at UHG.

Leo Varadkar was responding to a query in the Seanad from Senator Sean Kyne.


Senator Kyne argued it’s five years since Saolta promised that planning permission would be sought for a new building incorporating a new ED, as well as paediatric and maternity services.

But he said there’s still no date in sight for an application – and that’s something Leo Varadkar said he’s equally unhappy about.

