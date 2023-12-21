Taoiseach disputes Garda Comissioner’s claims Gardaí not notified about Roscahilll asylum seeker housing plans

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has disputed claims that Gardaí were not notified about the housing of 70 asylum seekers at the Ross Lake House Hotel in Roscahill.

The building was burned down following protests and opposition against the accommodation plans.





The Irish Times reports that the Taoiseach disputes Drew Harris’ claims, and says Gardaí were notified but the message ‘did not get through’

Meanwhile Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says Gardaí need to act now in a strong way to show such acts are unacceptable

