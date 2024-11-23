Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has directed his ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert,

Following a briefing from Minister Kieran O’Donnell and Minister Heather Humphreys, it has been confirmed that the Department’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated for affected households.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme provides financial support to people whose homes are damaged by flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to afford essential needs, household items, and structural repairs.

In dealing with emergency events there is a three-stage approach as follows:

Stage 1 provides emergency support payments for food, clothing and personal items in the immediate aftermath of the event

Stage 2 involves the replacement of white goods, basic furniture items and other essential household items

Stage 3 is to identify what longer term financial support is required, including plastering, dry-lining, relaying of floors, electrical re-wiring and painting.

If any homeowner affected by severe weather needs to access these supports, emergency Community Welfare Service contact details are available on gov.ie.