  • Services

Services

Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Taoiseach directs all ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert
Share story:

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has directed his ministers to ensure all supports are in place in the aftermath of Storm Bert,

Following a briefing from Minister Kieran O’Donnell and Minister Heather Humphreys, it has been confirmed that the Department’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated for affected households.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme provides financial support to people whose homes are damaged by flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to afford essential needs, household items, and structural repairs.

In dealing with emergency events there is a three-stage approach as follows:

Stage 1 provides emergency support payments for food, clothing and personal items in the immediate aftermath of the event

Stage 2 involves the replacement of white goods, basic furniture items and other essential household items

Stage 3 is to identify what longer term financial support is required, including plastering, dry-lining, relaying of floors, electrical re-wiring and painting.

If any homeowner affected by severe weather needs to access these supports, emergency Community Welfare Service contact details are available on gov.ie.

More like this:
no_space
Heavy flooding reported and thousands of homes without power following Storm Bert

Heavy flooding and power outages have been reported following Storm Bert which passed over the co...

no_space
Mr Tayto holding book signing this afternoon on Shop Street

If it seems busier than usual outside Eason's in Shop Street this afternoon, that could be becaus...

no_space
Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige vows to reform ‘outdated and punitive’ social welfare means testing

Galway West Fianna Fáil candidate Gráinne Seoige has vowed to reform the ‘outdated and punitive’ ...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy says balaclava-use should add 2 years to sentence

Those caught committing crimes while wearing balaclavas should have an additional two years added...

no_space
Annual Rosie McGauley Tractor Run goes ahead tomorrow

The annual Rosie McGauley Annual Tractor run goes ahead tomorrow. Registration will be at the Oug...

no_space
Galway’s six on the shortlist for volunteer award

A record six individuals and groups from Galway City and County have been shortlisted for the 17t...

no_space
State-of-the-art fire station marks new chapter in safety across large swathe of county

The state-of-the-art €2.8m new fire station has been official opened by Galway County Council and...

no_space
ATU’s Massive Open Online Courses aims to address skills demand or gap in sectors

Over 1,500 learners have signed up to a MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) on freecourses.atu.ie s...

no_space
Design contract signed for Active Travel Scheme in Tuam

The contract for the design of the Active Travel Scheme on the R332 in Tuam has been signed. The ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up