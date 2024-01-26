Taoiseach describes new BIA Innovator Campus Athenry as impressive facility
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the new BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry as a really impressive facility.
The centre is the first Centre of Excellence for the Irish food industry in the country, and aims to drive regional and national growth in Ireland’s agri-food sector.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The site itself has a auditorium for food demonstrations, product development units for dairy, meat and seafood products and a specialised culinary training centre.
Speaking to our reporter Caoimhe Killeen after the official opening, the Taoiseach says the facility will help small businesses from the ground up
Leo Varadkar is now cutting the ribbon at the Moanbaun Sports Facility, which consists of a new 8 lane running track and 4G full sized soccer pitch.
The post Taoiseach describes new BIA Innovator Campus Athenry as impressive facility appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Clifden back open for business as water supply restored
Clifden is back open for business, as water supply has been restored to homes and businesses. The...
County Council auditing graveyards to assess accessibility improvements
Galway County Council is auditing graveyards across the county to ensure they’re fully acce...
UHG issue apology to Kiltullagh couple whose baby died 3 days after birth
University Hospital Galway has issued an apology to a couple from Kiltullagh whose baby died thre...
Galway West TD grills Taoiseach in Dáil over shortage of school bus drivers
Galway West TD Noel Grealish has grilled the Taoiseach in the Dáil over the ongoing shortage of s...
1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade
More than a thousand farmers in Galway have left the trade in the past decade. The Irish Farmers ...
Report finds Galway is one of the top counties people relocate to
A report has found that Galway is among the top counties people choose to relocate to However, it...
Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election
Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will s...
Galway City Council staff ‘healthiest’ in Ireland
Maybe it’s the sea air, but staff at Galway City Council are the healthiest of any local authorit...
An Taibhdhearc seeks funding boost to transform into professional theatre company
From this week's Galway City Tribune - An Taibhdhearc is appealing for six times its current fund...