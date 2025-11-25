Taoiseach asked to intervene on Portiuncula maternity meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Taoiseach has been asked to direct the Health Minister to host a meeting with local representatives on maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The issue’s been raised in the Dáil by Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Clare Kerrane.

She says after the decision to move high-risk pregnancies to other hospitals, there’s been mixed messaging and ongoing confusion.

Reviews are currently underway due to an unusually high number of high-risk cases where babies died or experienced significant complications at birth.

Here’s the exchange in the Dáil.