Taoiseach announces promotion of two Galway TDs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has announced the promotion of two Galway TD’s.

Galway West Fine Gael Deputy Sean Kyne is to be promoted to Government Chief Whip and the Minister for the Gaeltacht and the islands.

Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney is to be appointed Junior Minister at the Department of Rural & Community Development – as well as the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.

Meanwhile, Richard Bruton is to become the new Communications Minister, following the resignation of Denis Naughten earlier this week.

Joe McHugh will succeeded Minister Bruton as the Minister for Education and Skills.

The appointments are subject to the approval of Dail Eireann and the Cabinet.