Taoiseach and Catherine Connolly have another shouting match over Palestine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Galway West TD Catherine Connolly have gotten into another shouting match over the conflict in Gaza.

It’s as the Dáil discussed the Occupied Territories Bill, which will ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territory, but will not cover services.

Deputy Catherine Connolly said the Taoiseach was standing “shamefaced” before the chamber due to the limitations of the bill.

And she claimed he was doing so while Irish airports are being used to transport American weapons to Israel.

That’s something Michael Martin did not take kindly to – and he was repeatedly interrupted by Deputy Connolly when attempting to respond.

