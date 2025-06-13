  • Services

Tanáiste acknowledges "compelling case" for new naval base in Galway

Tanáiste acknowledges "compelling case" for new naval base in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Tanáiste has acknowledged there’s a strong and “compelling” case for a new naval base in Galway.

And it was Galway West TD John Connolly making that case in the Dáil, on the back of a public consultation on a new national maritime security strategy.

He said there’s no costal cover between Limerick and Donegal – but many vital transatlantic cables come in through the West coast.

Tanáiste Simon Harris said all options will have to be looked at – but indicated a naval base in Galway would make sense.

Photo Credit – Irish Defence Forces

