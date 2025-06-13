Tanáiste acknowledges "compelling case" for new naval base in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Tanáiste has acknowledged there’s a strong and “compelling” case for a new naval base in Galway.

And it was Galway West TD John Connolly making that case in the Dáil, on the back of a public consultation on a new national maritime security strategy.

He said there’s no costal cover between Limerick and Donegal – but many vital transatlantic cables come in through the West coast.

Tanáiste Simon Harris said all options will have to be looked at – but indicated a naval base in Galway would make sense.

Photo Credit – Irish Defence Forces