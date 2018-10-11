Tanaiste to attend city convention on Brexit preparations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tanaiste will be in the city this week for a public convention on preparing Ireland for Brexit (12/10).

Simon Coveney is attending the event as part of the Government’s ‘Getting Ireland Ready’ public awareness campaign.

It aims to bring together a wide range of state bodies to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ in expertise to businesses and individuals.

The public event will take place at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway tomorrow at 9am – and registration is required.

At 10am, hear Tanaiste Simon Coveney