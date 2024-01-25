The Tanaiste says a Salthill man’s “courage, integrity and resilience” will benefit him, as he takes up a major European human rights role.

Professor Michael O’ Flaherty was last night elected as the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights.





He’s been Professor of Human Rights Law at the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway since February 2013.

Among numerous other high profile roles, Michael held a number of senior posts at the UN, and was Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

As well as being a human rights lawyer, academic, and activist – he’s also a former Catholic priest.

Tánasite Micheal Martin has now welcomed his appointment as Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

He’s praised his extensive humans right expertise, strong record of leadership and demonstrated courage, integrity and resilence – all of which he says will benefit his new role.

The Tánaiste says Michael O’ Flaherty has served with great distinction – and his election is the mark of the high regard in which he’s held.

Photo Credit – Michael Martin Twitter

The post Tanaiste praises “courage and integrity” of Salthill man elected to top European human rights role appeared first on Galway Bay FM.