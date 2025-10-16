Tanaiste pledges to look into Tuam creche at risk of closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tanaiste Simon Harris has pledged to look into the case of a Tuam creche facing imminent closure.

Last week, ‘Happily Ever After’ at Bishop Street announced it would be closing its doors at the end of this month.

It’s because the building needs fire safety works costing more than €1m – but that’s far beyond the financial means of Tuam Parish, which owns the building.

The matter’s been raised in the Dáil this afternoon by Galway East Sinn Fein TD, Louis O’ Hara.