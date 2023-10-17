  • Services

Services

Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opens new health facilities in Tuam

Published:

Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opens new health facilities in Tuam
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/53u994/martintuam.mp3
Share story:

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he’s very impressed by the new health facilities in Tuam, which he has officially opened

He also praised the very generous donation for the Community Nursing Unit provided by Joe and Helen O’Toole


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The facility forms part of the Tuam Health Campus, located at the Old Grove Hospital site.

The overall campus represents an investment of around €50m and also hosts a primary care centre, an ambulance base, and mental health day hospital.

The Tanaiste spoke to Sarah Slevin just after the opening.

The post Tánaiste Micheál Martin officially opens new health facilities in Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Two Galway ambassadors urge participation in Irish Book Week

Two Galway based authors have been chosen as Ambassadors for Irish Book Week, which is now underw...

no_space
County planners reject plans for temporary halting site in Oranmore

County planners have rejected plans for a temporary halting site in Oranmore. The plans, led by G...

no_space
Large crowds gather in Eyre Square to support the Eradication of Poverty

Large crowds have gathered in Eyre Square this afternoon to mark International Day for the Eradic...

no_space
Simon Harris opens new Aleen Cust library on ATU Mountbellew campus

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has opened a new library on the ATU Mountb...

no_space
Galway Garda Chief denies claims Salthill Garda Station being “downgraded by stealth”

The Galway Garda Chief is denying claims that Salthill Garda Station is being “downgraded b...

no_space
Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midday today

A status yellow rain warning will come into effect for Galway from midday today. The alert will b...

no_space
Minister for Higher Education says Mountbellew is ‘very much in contention’ to gain a veterinary college

Following a visit to ATU Mountbellew today the Minister for Higher Education said the campus is &...

no_space
Surge in Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving despite reduction in checkpoints

There’s been a surge in the number of Galway motorists caught drink and drug-driving, despi...

no_space
Annaghdown man jailed for rape and sexual assault of cousin

An Annaghdown man has been jailed for two years for the rape and sexual assault of his female cou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

[mc4wp_form id=192642]

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up