Tanaiste leads tributes to Tom Hussey following his death over the weekend
One of Galway’s most distinguished politicians, Tom Hussey of Patch in Glenamaddy has passed away

Tom served as a public representative for many decades as a former TD, Minister, Senator and County Councillor


Tánaiste Micheál Martin says he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of his colleague and good friend

He described Tom as someone who cared deeply about his community, county and country, adding his was a life of long and honourable public service.

Tom Hussey’s service spanned from 1963 to 1999 including as Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture between 1977 and 1980 and subsequently in the Department of Health until 1981.

Tom is survived by his wife Bridie, his children James, Thomas, Paul, Sinéad, Tríona and Ciarán, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends

