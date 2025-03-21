  • Services

Tanaiste asked to tackle "absolute nonsense" from networks over Connemara outages

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tanaiste asked to tackle "absolute nonsense" from networks over Connemara outages
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Tánaiste has been asked to tackle the “absolute nonsense” coming from communications companies over ongoing outages in Connemara.

Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell told the Dáil eight weeks on from Storm Eowyn, many people in the region still have no broadband or telephone.

And she claimed the network providers are offering “absolute nonsense” in response to queries, with no dates or information provided.

Simon Harris was receptive when Deputy Farrell asked if he could directly get in touch to try and make some headway on the situation.

