TAMS logjam needs to be cleared

THE Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has been urged to ‘clear the logjam’ in relation to farmers who have applied for grant aid under TAMS (the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme).

Thousands of farmers from across the country – many of them in Co. Galway – who made applications for grant aid in TAMS before the last deadline in early April, are still awaiting approval.

The applications cover a wide range of modernisation on farms including feed bins, dairy equipment, safety measures, slurry storage, tillage gear and low-emission slurry equipment.

Galway IFA Rural Development Chairman, Eamon, Burke has described the delay in approving the applications as ‘totally unacceptable’ and has called on Minister Creed to deal with the situation as a matter or urgenc.

“Over one out of every five (23%) of farmers who applied were told that they had failed the selection criteria and were being pushed into the next tranche of the scheme that closed last Friday.

“Many of the farmers who applied are anxious to proceed with work, particularly as the weather is ideal for construction and works can be completed well in advance of next Winter,” said Eamonn Burke.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.