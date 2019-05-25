TALLIES: Two councillors in danger of losing seats in City Central

Two sitting city councillors are in serious danger of losing their seats, with 90 per cent of City Central boxes tallied.

Cllr Colette Connolly (Ind) is polling at just 5.85%, but two boxes from the Claddagh are yet to be tallied.

Sinn Féin councillor Mark Lohan has polled just over 4% and it would now seem unlikely that he will retain his seat.

Independent councillor Mike Cubbard looks set to top the poll for a second time, attracting almost 17%, with Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Ollie Crowe not far behind on almost 13%.

Eddie Hoare, Fine Gael’s replacement for outgoing Cllr Pádraig Conneely, is performing strongly with almost 11% of the vote, while sitting Fine Gael’s Cllr Frank Fahy polling 9%.

The division of the left vote has put Labour’s John McDonagh (6.69%), the Green’s Martina O’Connor (6.46%) and the Social Democrat’s Sharon Nolan (6.15%) all in contention for a seat.