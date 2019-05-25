TALLIES: SocDems in contention for City Central seat

Social Democrats’ candidate in Galway City Central, Sharon Nolan, is in contention for a seat.

With around 40% of the boxes opened, she is polling in fourth place in a six-seater at about 7%, which, if it remains at that level across the electoral ward, will put her in contentions.

Ollie Crowe (FF) is on 21%, Frank Fahy (FG) is at 17%, and Mike Cubbard is on 13%.

Other candidates’ tallies from the Tirellan and Francis Street, which is City Centre, include: Independent Colette Connolly (4%), People Before Profit Joe Loughnane (5.8%), Green Party Martina O’Connor (5.4%), Sinn Féin Mark Lohan (5.2%) Eddie Hoare (5%).

Westside, Bushypark, Shantalla and Claddagh have yet to be tallied.