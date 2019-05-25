TALLIES: One third of boxes open in Tuam

Around a third of the boxes in the Tuam electoral area have been tallied and the early indications are that former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney is doing particularly well in the town itself.

The former Labour TD is now a member of the Fianna Fáil party and the tallies showed that he was ahead in several of the Tuam town boxes and will be in the hunt for a seat.

There is also a big showing from fellow Fianna Fail candidate Joe Sheridan, the Dunmore publican from Milltown. He is contesting a seat for the very first time.

Tom McHugh and Pete Roche of Fine Gael are also performing well in this seven-seat electoral area and look set to be returned.

With some of the Tuam boxes yet to be tallied, independent councillor Shaun Cunniffe will be hoping that his fortunes improve somewhat and the same is true of fellow independent Cllr Karey McHugh.

It is early days for sitting FF councillor Mary Hoade as the tallymen have not opened the boxes in and around her Headford base and the same is true of Fine Gael’s Andrew Redding.

It is expected that the full tally will be completed in about an hour’s time.