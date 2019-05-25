TALLIES: O’Flaherty on course to top poll in City East

Terry O’Flaherty (Ind) is on course to retain her City Council seat – and top the poll in City East.

With 33% of the boxes tallied, Cllr O’Flaherty is polling strongly, particularly in Renmore.

Michael John Crowe is ahead of his running mate Alan Cheevers for the Fianna Fáil vote, according to the early figures, although that could change when Doughiska and Roscam boxes are opened. The Green Party’s Claire Hillery is on about 7%, with Fine Gael on 10% and Sinn Fein on 5%.