TALLIES: New party Aontú fail to make an impact

New party on the block, Aontú, don’t appear to be making waves, if tallies for Galway City Council’s East and Central electoral areas are anything to go by.

The party’s East Ward candidate Nuala Nolan, a former Labour councillor, performed poorly – attracting less than 2% of the vote in a tally of the area’s 29 boxes.

In City Central, former Independent candidate Cormaic Ó Corcoráin ran for Aontú this time around and appears to have attracted similar support to five years ago, taking 5.41% of the vote from a 100% tally.

However, he faces an uphill battle for transfers in a field dominated by candidates on the left.