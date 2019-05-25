TALLIES: King of Knocknacarra looks set to keep his crown

Donal Lyons, dubbed King of Knocknacarra, has kept his crown, according to early tallies.

The Independent city councillor has attracted 23% support in Galway City West electoral area, according to the tallies.

With about a quarter of the boxes opened, mostly Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaidh – which is Knocknacarra – Pauline O’Reilly of the Green Party is polling strongly on 14%.

So too is Labour’s Niall McNelis, the city’s current mayor, on 11%.

Fianna Fáil’s John Connolly at 10% is going well, as is Pearce Flannery of Fine Gael (10%), although boxes in the bailiwick of their respective running mates City Councillor Peter Keane (6%) and Clodagh Higgins (6%) have yet to be opened.

Sinn Féin City Councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir is in trouble at 5% on these early figures, and Social Democrats John Crowley has had a decent showing so far at 6.4%.

It’s too early to call the destination of the seats but Donal Lyons will hold his and Pauline O’Reilly looks likely to take a seat.