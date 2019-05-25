TALLIES: Green wave reflected in City East vote

An increase in support nationally for the Green Party would seem to be reflected in early tally results from Galway City East.

The party’s candidate, Claire Hillary, is polling at seven per cent in votes tallied from Renmore’s Scoil Caitríona – putting her in fifth overall in one of city’s oldest residential areas.

Elsewhere in Renmore, Independent councillor Terry O’Flaherty is on course to retain her poll-topper status, with 22 per cent of the votes out of the area’s nine boxes.

Newcomers the Social Democrats’ candidate, Owen Hanley, is also polling with tallies indicating that he’s taken just under seven per cent of first preferences in Renmore.