TALLIES: Five of six seats looking clear in Ballinasloe

With almost all of the boxes tallied in Ballinasloe, the destination of five of the six seats seems relatively clear.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Connolly in Moylough looks set to top the poll, but it seems that there will only be one seat for the party in this area.

He is closely followed by outgoing independent councillor Timmy Broderick from Kilconnell with Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney in Glenamaddy and Williamstown Independent candidate Declan Geraghty set to pick up seats in the new part of the electoral area.

Sinn Féin’s Dermot Connolly also looks, but it is the destination of the final seat that remains unclear, with Fine Gael duo Michael Finnerty and Aidan Donohue struggling and will be relying on substantial transfers if they are to survive.

Independent Aisling Dolan in Ballinasloe has also polled well and will also be in the shake-up for the final seat.

There are a number of Ballinasloe town candidates that will be eliminated during the early counts and their transfers hold the key to the destination of that last seat.

At the moment in Leisureland, the Loughrea boxes are being tallied and that will be followed by the opening of the Tuam boxes which is expected to commence within the next hour.