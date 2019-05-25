TALLIES: First three seats in Gort-Kinvara seem certain

With the Gort-Kinvara tally complete, the allocation of the first three seats seems certain.

Fine Gael’s Joe Byrne is set to retain his seat in Kinvara and top the poll in the process.

And it looks as if his party colleague in Ardrahan, PJ Murphy will take the second seat with Fianna Fáil’s Martina Kinane looking set to take the third.

Indeed Byrne could have a surplus of as much as 1,000 votes which, if they remain within the party in large numbers, could put the third Fine Gael candidate Fionn Kiely in with a shout of a third seat for Fine Gael.

But it will be an interesting contest for the final two seats with Fianna Fail’s sitting councillor Gerry Finnerty and his close neighbour Kevin Fahey will also be in the shake-up.

The destination of the Byrne surplus will effectively decide the final two seats in this hotly contested electoral area.

At the moment the boxes for Connemara South are being opened and tally should be completed within the next hour. There are five seats up for grabs in this electoral area.