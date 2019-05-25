TALLIES: Fine Gael will struggle to hold seat in City East

Fine Gael will struggle to hold its seat in Galway City East.

City Councillor John Walsh – a brother of former Fine Gael TD in Galway West, Brian Walsh – is on 5.7% with three-quarters of the boxes opened.

The tallies indicate that Mairéad Farrell of Sinn Féin is also under pressure on 6.75%.

Fianna Fáil is in with a strong shout of taking two seats with Cllr Michael John Crowe (10%) and running mate Alan Cheevers (16%) polling well.

Independents Terry O’Flaherty (14%) and Declan McDonnell (12%) are going well and will hold; but Noel Larkin (8%) is in a battle to retain his seat.