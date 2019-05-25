TALLIES: FF may take three seats in Connemara South

With two-thirds of the boxes tallied in the Connemara South electoral area, the early indications that Fianna Fáil may take three of the five seats available.

Moycullen-based Noel Thomas looks set to top the poll with FF colleagues Daithí Ó Cualáin in Inverin and Lettermullen native Mairtín Ó Laoi being hotly fancied to take a further two seats for the party.

The surprise has been the performance of the Green’s Alaister McKinstry who has performed exceptionally well in Moycullen, Barna and Spiddal, but will come up short of a seat.

The fourth Fianna Fáil candidate, MacDara Hosty, has polled well in these boxes, but will be struggling for votes over in the Carraroe and western end of the electoral area.

Sitting independent councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin, also from Barna, looked in a small bit of bother early on but remains ahead of Hosty and will be expecting a strong transfer from the Sinn Féin candidate.

Fine Gael are set to win one seat with Padraic ‘Joe Joe’ Ridge in Inverin expected to have the edge over party colleague Ann Flaherty in Moycullen.

It is expected that this tally will be completed within the next hour when a clearer picture will emerge.