With a fifth of the votes tallied in Galway City Central, Frank Fahy (FG) and Ollie Crowe are battling it out for pole position.

With just the Tirellan boxes opened, Cllrs Crowe and Fahy are both at just under 22%.

Mike Cubbard (Ind) also polled well in Tirellan, with 13%.

The remaining 80% of boxes are now being opened and tallied.