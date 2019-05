Galway City West could be a cliff-hanger, according to the tallies, with four candidates within a handful of votes of each other.

The top three so far are Donal Lyons (Ind), Pauline O’Reilly (Greens) and Niall McNelis (Lab), who should all take seats.

Then it’s a scrap with Fianna Fáil’s John Connolly (591) and Peter Keane (572), Fine Gael’s Pearce Flannery (577) and Clodagh Higgins (562), all within 30 votes of each other.

Taylor’s Hill boxes have yet to be tallied.