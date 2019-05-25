TALLIES: Carroll’s return to Athenry-Oranmore looks unlikely

The prospects of former county Mayor Liam Carroll making a return to politics are considered remote, with half of the boxes in the Athenry-Oranmore area tallied.

The Oranmore boxes were first to be opened and while he performed well locally, it may not be sufficient to earn him a return to Galway County Council. There are seven seats available in this electoral area that stretches from Annaghdown across to Claregalway, Oranmore and Athenry.

Carroll was Mayor of County Galway in 2014 and lost his seat in the local elections of that year. His chances of regaining that seat look slim at this early stage.

With half of the boxes open, it certainly augurs well for the two outgoing Independent councillors Jim Cuddy from Carnmore and Annaghdown’s James Charity who have polled exceptionally well.

The Athenry boxes have yet to be tallied so it is not clear how the likes of Gabe Cronnelly (Ind), Shelley Herterich (FF), Helen Jennings FG) and Louis O’Hara (SF) will perform as yet.

But the early indications are that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will both win two seats with the final seat set for a dogfight.