TALLIES: Big battle for final seat in City West

The final tally of votes in Galway City West indicates the big battle for the last seat is between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Donal Lyons (Ind, 17%), Pauline O’Reilly (Greens, 15.8%) and Niall McNelis (Lab, 11%) look set to be elected.

They will be followed by one Fine Gael and one Fianna Fáil, with a battle between the two Civil War parties for who takes the last seat.

FF’s sitting councillor Peter Keane (889) is ahead of running mate John Connolly (725).

And according to the tallies, Fine Gael newcomer Clodagh Higgins on 816 is ahead of former mayor, City Councillor, Pearce Flannery (724).

If that materialises, depending on the transfers, it’ll be a slog between Connolly and Flannery for the final seat.

Although Lyons’ surplus should benefit Connolly and Flannery in Knocknacarra, and push them ahead of Higgins.

Cathal Ó Conchúir of Sinn Féin will lose his seat and his transfers of 416 votes, and those of the Social Democrats’ candidate John Crowley (482), will determine the last seats.