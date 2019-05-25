TALLIES: Bad day at the polls for Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin is having a bad day in Galway, with a number of its sitting councillors in danger of losing their seats.

Mark Lohan is in serious trouble in City Central, according to the tallies, and will lose his seat.

Mairead Farrell is also in bother and will need strong transfers from the left to hold on. She’s at 7%, and needs to stay ahead of Claire Hillery of the Greens and Owen Hanley of the Soc Dems who are both at 5% when the transfers are divvied up.

Tom Healy will lose his seat in Connemara North according to the tallies, which show Fianna Fáil will take two of the four seats, along with one Fine Gael and one Independent (Tom Welby).

Kevin O’Hara hasn’t featured in Connemara South, polling just 5% according to the tallies.

Galway City West boxes are only just being opened now but if the figures are replicated, Cathal Ó Conchúir could also lose out.

Dermot Connolly in Ballinasloe probably has the strongest chance of holding a seat for Sinn Féin. Those boxes aren’t yet opened.