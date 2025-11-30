Talented young performers shine at Galway Scór na nÓg Finals

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Abbeyknockmoy Community Centre was a hive of activity as young people gathered from all over the county, to represent their clubs at the recent Galway Scór na nÓg Finals.
Contestants from twelve different clubs participated in Figure and Set Dancing, Quiz, Solo and Ballad Singing, Instrumental Music and Recitation on a night when Carmel Costello was Bean an Tí while Kevin Collins was Quiz Master.
Each event was keenly contested providing a very enjoyable night’s entertainment for the capacity audience and all of the winners will go on to represent their clubs and county at the Scor na nOg Connacht Finals.
They will be held In the Temperance Hall, Loughrea this Saturday, beginning with the quiz at 2pm and followed by the stage acts at 3.30pm.
Pictured: The Corofin crew that won the Figure Dancing competition at Galway Scór na nÓg – Dylan Comer, Anna Lynch, Jessica Keenan, Emma O Donovan, Meadbh Tyrell, NiamhMc Donagh, Sean Tyrell and Sophia Dasilva.
