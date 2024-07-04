Talented Galway jockey lands first Irish Group 1 on UK raider Bluestocking

NEARING the furlong pole in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, the highlight of Saturday’s big card looked over.

Kieran Shoemark had set sail for home a long way out on the rain-softened ground and his attacking ride on Emily Upjohn saw the UK challenger hitting a low of 1/33 in running.

Favourite backers of another cross-channel contender, Bluestocking, were probably reconciled to ‘doing their dough’ as another big-race near-miss loomed for the Ralph Beckett trained runner, but the man on board was not about to wave the white flag.

Galway jockey Rossa Ryan may have had to niggle the 11/10 market leader to start closing the deficit, and it was only well inside the final furlong that Bluestocking wore down the tiring leader, but he had timed their challenge to perfection

It was a first Group 1 triumph on home soil for 24-year-old Ryan, a native of Ballyglunin, and just a second ever after landing the July Cup on Shaquille in Newmarket last season

Ryan did admit post-race that it took a big effort to reel in Emily Upjohn. “When Kieran kicked her off, I thought it was gone and she wasn’t coming back.

“But I was just wondering, with the Gosden filly being in front a long time, would she idle. She probably did a small bit and my filly was just getting up into top gear.”

Ryan, who was riding his seventh winner in Ireland and his third at the Curragh, stressed it was hard work. “She had to dig deep for me. I thought Kieran had gone on me as we didn’t go overly quick.

Pictured: Bluestocking and Galway jockey Rossa Ryan winning the Group One Pretty Polly Stakes from Emily Upjohn at the Curragh on Saturday. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post.