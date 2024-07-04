Talented Galway jockey lands first Irish Group 1 on UK raider Bluestocking

-
-
Author: John McIntyre
~ 2 minutes read
NEARING the furlong pole in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, the highlight of Saturday’s big card looked over.
Kieran Shoemark had set sail for home a long way out on the rain-softened ground and his attacking ride on Emily Upjohn saw the UK challenger hitting a low of 1/33 in running.
Favourite backers of another cross-channel contender, Bluestocking, were probably reconciled to ‘doing their dough’ as another big-race near-miss loomed for the Ralph Beckett trained runner, but the man on board was not about to wave the white flag.
Galway jockey Rossa Ryan may have had to niggle the 11/10 market leader to start closing the deficit, and it was only well inside the final furlong that Bluestocking wore down the tiring leader, but he had timed their challenge to perfection
It was a first Group 1 triumph on home soil for 24-year-old Ryan, a native of Ballyglunin, and just a second ever after landing the July Cup on Shaquille in Newmarket last season
Ryan did admit post-race that it took a big effort to reel in Emily Upjohn. “When Kieran kicked her off, I thought it was gone and she wasn’t coming back.
“But I was just wondering, with the Gosden filly being in front a long time, would she idle. She probably did a small bit and my filly was just getting up into top gear.”
Ryan, who was riding his seventh winner in Ireland and his third at the Curragh, stressed it was hard work. “She had to dig deep for me. I thought Kieran had gone on me as we didn’t go overly quick.
Pictured: Bluestocking and Galway jockey Rossa Ryan winning the Group One Pretty Polly Stakes from Emily Upjohn at the Curragh on Saturday. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes
A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukraini...
Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman
The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing ...
Galway based Senator calls for investment in West’s Cancer Strategy
Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West...
FDA approval for surgical device developed by Galway city based company
Signum Surgical, a Galway city based medical technology company has been granted FDA approval for...
Twin peaks as five sets of siblings finish primary school
Five sets of twins who all started school in Moycullen on the same day are to fly the nest for se...
Nursing home loses licence
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has taken over the running of a private nursing in County Galw...
Falls from heights has led to 24 deaths on Irish farms over the past 10-years
FALLS from heights caused 24 deaths on Irish farms over the past 10-years, according to figures f...
Shark School build bigger platform for female rockers
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell It has been a typically busy period for Shark School – and eve...
Slice of history in heart of Galway city
If you’re looking for a project, look no further than this fifteen-bed, ten-bathroom detached hom...