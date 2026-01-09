Take control of your blood pressure – free information evening at Croí Heart & Stroke Centre

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Croí, the Heart & Stroke Charity, in collaboration with University Hospital Galway, is delighted to invite everyone to a free public event dedicated to managing high blood pressure (hypertension).
Taking place on Wednesday, January 14th, at 5:30 pm, at the Croí Heart & Stroke Centre, this special evening is open to anyone living with or supporting someone with high blood pressure.
Often called the “silent killer”, high blood pressure rarely shows symptoms but significantly increases your risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease. This event will provide updates on the latest treatment options to help you take control of your blood pressure and overall health.
Attendees will hear from Professor Faisal Sharif, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, University Hospital Galway, who will provide expert insights into the causes and consequences of hypertension and discuss innovative treatment options, including renal denervation – an option for those with resistant or uncontrolled high blood pressure.
Free blood pressure checks will be provided by experienced nursing staff, available from 5:30 pm, and the talk will take place at 6:30 pm. This event is a valuable opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a relaxed, supportive environment.
Whether you are newly diagnosed, struggling to manage your blood pressure, or supporting a loved one, this event is for you. Admission is free but booking is advised as spots fill up quickly. Book now via www.croi.ie/events.
Take the first step toward better heart health this January!
