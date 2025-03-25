  • Services

Services

Tackling global food waste to be focus of meeting at Athenry's BIA Campus

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tackling global food waste to be focus of meeting at Athenry's BIA Campus
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Policy frameworks that support the reduction of food waste at local and regional levels are to be the focus of a meeting at the BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry tomorrow

This will be the second Regional Stakeholder Meeting hosted on the campus by Galway County Council and requires pre-registration

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts and explore initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal to halve global food waste by 2030.

More like this:
no_space
Concern as almost 100 asylum applicants set to be placed in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's concerns over confirmation that additional fa...

no_space
County Councillors divided on spending €5k on new mayoral chains

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Councillors are somewhat split on the potentia...

no_space
Local TD uses Dáil to raise lack of Gardaí in three East Galway towns

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has used the Dáil to raise the lack of Gar...

no_space
Galway derelict site register described as "total joke"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's derelict site register has been described as...

no_space
St Brigid’s Campus in Ballinasloe to be put on market in "coming months"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSt. Brigids Campus in Ballinasloe is to be put on the...

no_space
Galway house prices rising faster than national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHouse prices in both Galway city and county are risin...

no_space
Imirce archive of Irish emigrants’ letters supported by Carnegie Corporation of New York

An archive of letters and memoirs – painting a personal and intimate picture of the reality of li...

no_space
Traffic control hits a bump in the road

Councillors offering to pay for speed bumps on public roads out of their discretionary funding wo...

no_space
Galway nurse’s new role

Roscommon University Hospital has announced the appointment of Co Galway native Sarah Daly to the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up