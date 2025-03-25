Tackling global food waste to be focus of meeting at Athenry's BIA Campus

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Policy frameworks that support the reduction of food waste at local and regional levels are to be the focus of a meeting at the BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry tomorrow

This will be the second Regional Stakeholder Meeting hosted on the campus by Galway County Council and requires pre-registration

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts and explore initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal to halve global food waste by 2030.