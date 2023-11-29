Symbols and imagery of Tuam have served as inspiration for the town’s newest mural.

The artwork, funded as part of the Per Cent for Art scheme, has been installed on the wall of the newly developed Department of Social Protection Centre.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The mural incorporates icons associated with Tuam, and also drew inspiration from members of the local Youthreach programme.

Shane O’Malley, who designed and painted the mural talks through some of its main features.

The post Symbols of Tuam centre stage in new mural for town appeared first on Galway Bay FM.