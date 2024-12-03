Swimming enthusiasts sought for a Winter Solstice Dip at Dawn to help Galway Simon

Swimming enthusiasts are being invited to make the most of the shortest day of the year – by joining in the Galway Simon Community’s Dip at Dawn at Salthill Beach this Winter Solstice, at 8.30am on Saturday, December 21.

And in taking part, you will support those facing the trauma of homelessness across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

“The Dip at Dawn has become a great event within our community, where people get to take part in a unique experience and have fun, whilst helping others,” said Fintan Maher of Galway Simon.

“Unfortunately, the number of people needing our help is ever increasing. The latest Emergency Accommodation figures released by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government showed there were 617 people in Emergency Accommodation across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon. This means that in the West, 119 families and 235 children are facing the possibility of Christmas without a home.

“The vital funds raised by the Dip at Dawn and our many other ways to give, ensure we can be there to support those in our community living with the fear of losing their home this Christmas,” he added.

Laragh Cunningham and Sarah Thornton from SoulMoves will ensure all participants are nice and limber after some warm-up exercises – and then the Dip at Dawn crew will lead participants in taking the plunge as the sun rises.

If that isn’t enough to warm your heart, then 79G will be at the ready with hot drinks after your dip.

“Each year we’ve been delighted with the phenomenal turn out and support from the community. We’re extremely grateful to all who participate and for the vital funds they help raise to support our work. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s Winter Dip at Dawn,” Fintan added.

Registration for the event is €30. To register and for more information visit https://galwaysimon.ie/events/dip-at-dawn-new/

If you don’t feel like taking a dip there are many other ways you can contribute, to help Galway Simon keep people out of Emergency Accommodation and in their homes this Christmas.

You can host a Christmas Jumper Day, organise your own fundraising event or make a donation.

All information can be found at www.galwaysimon.ie or call 091 38 18 28 to give a life changing gift to Galway Simon Community today.

And 100% of proceeds will go directly to Galway Simon Community who provide support and accommodation services to those experiencing, or at risk of homelessness in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Pictured: Swimmers participating in last year’s Dip at Dawn.