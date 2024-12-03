Swimming enthusiasts sought for a Winter Solstice Dip at Dawn to help Galway Simon

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Swimming enthusiasts are being invited to make the most of the shortest day of the year – by joining in the Galway Simon Community’s Dip at Dawn at Salthill Beach this Winter Solstice, at 8.30am on Saturday, December 21.
And in taking part, you will support those facing the trauma of homelessness across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
“The Dip at Dawn has become a great event within our community, where people get to take part in a unique experience and have fun, whilst helping others,” said Fintan Maher of Galway Simon.
“Unfortunately, the number of people needing our help is ever increasing. The latest Emergency Accommodation figures released by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government showed there were 617 people in Emergency Accommodation across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon. This means that in the West, 119 families and 235 children are facing the possibility of Christmas without a home.
“The vital funds raised by the Dip at Dawn and our many other ways to give, ensure we can be there to support those in our community living with the fear of losing their home this Christmas,” he added.
Laragh Cunningham and Sarah Thornton from SoulMoves will ensure all participants are nice and limber after some warm-up exercises – and then the Dip at Dawn crew will lead participants in taking the plunge as the sun rises.
If that isn’t enough to warm your heart, then 79G will be at the ready with hot drinks after your dip.
“Each year we’ve been delighted with the phenomenal turn out and support from the community. We’re extremely grateful to all who participate and for the vital funds they help raise to support our work. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s Winter Dip at Dawn,” Fintan added.
Registration for the event is €30. To register and for more information visit https://galwaysimon.ie/events/dip-at-dawn-new/
If you don’t feel like taking a dip there are many other ways you can contribute, to help Galway Simon keep people out of Emergency Accommodation and in their homes this Christmas.
You can host a Christmas Jumper Day, organise your own fundraising event or make a donation.
All information can be found at www.galwaysimon.ie or call 091 38 18 28 to give a life changing gift to Galway Simon Community today.
And 100% of proceeds will go directly to Galway Simon Community who provide support and accommodation services to those experiencing, or at risk of homelessness in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.
Pictured: Swimmers participating in last year’s Dip at Dawn.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
35,000 Galway families to receive double Child Benefit payments today
Over 35,000 families across Galway will receive a double payment of Child Benefit today. The €140...
Over 12,000 waiting for a year or more for appointments at GUH
More than 12,000 patients are waiting a year or more for appointments at Galway University Hospit...
Boil Water Notices lifted on Mid-Galway and Carna/Kilkieran Schemes
The Boil Water Notices on the Carna/Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme and the Mid-Gal...
Dublin energy firm selected to build two new wind farms in East Galway
A Dublin-based eco firm has been chosen to build three new wind farms on behalf of French energy ...
Galway West's Noel Grealish among the Independents touted for shoring up a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition
Final counts are continuing across the country, but eyes have started to turn towards government ...
Sales of new EVs in Galway head into end of year 40 percent below 2023
Sales of new Electric Vehicles in Galway are heading into the last month of the year 40 percent b...
Galway still has above average female representation following General Election despite drop on 2020
Galway still has above average female representation following the results of the General Electio...
33 percent increase in Galway referrals to organisation rehabilitating men who inflict domestic violence
An organisation that rehabilitates men who chose to be violent in their relationships says it's e...
Clifden RNLI mark 100 lifeboat launches in 2024
Clifden RNLI is marking 100 lifeboat launches so far this year. The volunteer crew have racked up...