Swimmers aim to make a splash for Jigsaw services in Galway

Author: Our Reporter
Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity, will hold its Swim for Jigsaw fundraiser this weekend — to support its free therapy and support services in Galway.
The sea swimming initiative is designed to bring communities together to boost mental wellbeing while raising vital funds.
Earlier this year new research found that open-water swimming significantly elevates psychological wellbeing.
A major international study involving 1,200 outdoor swims across 19 countries found that swimming in natural open-water environments delivers measurably higher wellbeing than swimming in open-air pools — thanks to increased feelings of autonomy and competence.
These factors, central to Self-Determination Theory, contribute to greater happiness, wellbeing, and satisfaction.
Marie Hehir, a support worker at Jigsaw, said: “Galway has such an active sea-swimming community, so we see the benefits that taking a brave plunge into the sea can have. A quick swim in the Atlantic can bring calm, clarity, and confidence, and it’s amazing to see some research to back this up.
“Swim for Jigsaw gives people an incredible opportunity to connect, feel supported, while at the same time fundraise for youth mental health in Galway.”
The event will take place on Saturday, September 20, at Blackrock in Salthill and is open to all — individuals, families, clubs, and schools across Galway.
Participants can sign up at www.jigsaw.ie/swim, and they can also swim at their chosen coastal spot, fundraise, and share their journey with the hashtag #SwimForJigsaw.
Registration can also be done on the day, from 9.30am this Saturday at Blackrock. At 10.10am, here will be a warm-up for participants — Yoga movement and breathwork with Marhehiryoga — and the swim begins at 10.30, followed by complimentary teas, coffees, hot chocolates and treats from Blackrock Cottage.
Jigsaw provides early intervention mental health services for 12 to 25-year-olds in Ireland. By delivering free, timely, and accessible support, Jigsaw helps young people build resilience and face life’s challenges with confidence.
Pictured: Making a splash…swimmers take to the waters for Jigsaw.
