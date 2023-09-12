Swim2Remember two little Galway girls

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
On Sunday 1st October 2023, friends and supporters of two extraordinary charities will gather at Blackrock Tower in Salthill, and in other locations across Ireland, to remember two little girls and to support the important legacies created by their parents.
Following its huge success last year, the charities are coming together again for Swim2Remember in honour of Aoibhe Carroll and Rosabel Monroe. For those choosing to swim in Salthill, there will be music and refreshments from 11.00am – 1.00pm and when possible, participants will be invited to make a donation.
On the same evening of Sunday 1st October, award winning, folk-fusion singer and songwriter Emma Langford will take to the stage at Monroes Galway in aid of both causes.
All proceeds raised at the swim and at the evening event will be shared between the two Galway born charities, both of whom are delivering vital and dynamic services at a national level.
ACT for Meningitis is a national support and awareness charity based in Galway who are working to save lives through greater disease awareness, while providing free support services to anyone in the country who has been affected by meningitis. The charity was set up in 2011 by Siobhan and Noel Carroll following the loss of their daughter Aoibhe, aged 4 to meningitis.
Rosabel’s Rooms is a national initiative supporting bereaved parents and families around Ireland. This child loss charity works in collaboration with Irish Hospice Foundation, providing financial and therapeutic support to families bereaved by the death of a child or young person up to 21 years, no matter what the cause of death. Rosabel’s Rooms was established by Dr. Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe following the sudden and unexpected death of their beloved little girl, Rosabel, aged 16 months.
Siobhan and Suzanne have expressed their gratitude to Noreen McKenzie, National President of Network Ireland 2022, for her unwavering dedication to both causes and in particular for her support in the creation and co-ordination of Swim2Remember.
