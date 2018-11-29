Sweet smell of success!

Galway County Council’s role in securing European Region of Gastronomy designation for Galway has earned the local authority national recognition at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

The Council took the Promoting Economic Development Award for the ERoG project ahead of four other local authorities, for the project that has best enhanced economic development in their respective local authority, delivering innovative projects to support the local economy.

Alan Farrell, Director of Services for Economic, Rural & Community Development for Galway County Council, said that the award was of huge significance.

“It acknowledges the hard work and dedication that has been applied throughout the year around the European Region of Gastronomy designation — by the council as lead partners, and the work and collaboration of a wide range of public, private, educational and community stakeholders that is bolstering the project’s success. This collaboration is driving wider economic development such as the BIA Innovator Campus and festivals and events through our key objectives,” he said.

“The economic benefits of such work are wide and varied. The county’s food industry is flourishing, with the involvement of skilled farmers, growers, producers and chefs.

“Businesses work with one another, as seasonality is seen as key to many restaurants’ menus. This makes for a symbiotic relationship within the community, with each business gaining mutual benefit from working together,” he added.