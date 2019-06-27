Sweeney brothers to the fore as Killannin get back on track

Killannin 3-11

An Cheathrú Rua 2-11

Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Pearse Stadium

KILLANNIN came out the right side of an entertaining contest with An Cheathrú Rua to get them up-and-running in this year’s senior football championship. Having lost to Moycullen the first day out, Dave Melia’s side would have had extra motivation coming into last Saturday’s game and with the Sweeney twins in fine form, Killannin managed to take the spoils.

The contest was probably closer than it should have been. Having been on top for most of the second half, Killannin led by six points, 3-8 to 1-8, with a little over 15 minutes of play remaining. A goal from Stiofán Ó Briain, added to Ronan Caldwell’s earlier sending off, sparked hopes of a comeback from An Cheathrú Rua but Killannin managed to weather the storm.

It was An Cheathrú Rua who made the brighter start to the game with Paudi Mac Cormaic looking to be in top form in the full forward line. Mac Cormaic converted a free from a narrow angle in the second minute and while Niall Walsh got Killannin off the mark soon after, Mac Cormaic put his side back into the lead with an excellent effort, kicking off balance from 35m out but still finding the target.

The game’s opening goal came in the seventh minute and it was Killannin who struck first. Gary Heffernan, Patrick Sweeney and Ronan Caldwell were all involved in the build-up before Johnny Heaney came at pace off the right wing to take possession and fire a shot low and hard into the bottom corner.

The goal put Killannin 1-1 to 0-2 ahead but An Cheathrú Rua came flying back at them. Good forward play from Stiofán Ó Briain saw him get out in front of his man to score before his side were celebrating a goal of their own.

With big men in their forward unit, An Cheathrú Rua are no strangers to playing direct football and a superb diagonal pass from Antaine Ó Conghaile on the right wing found Paudi Mac Cormaic on the edge of the square and he buried a right-footed finish past Peter Feeney in the Killannin goal.

