Swedish delegation to assess Galway city’s ‘Hydrocurtain’ water rubbish collection system

A Swedish delegation is to travel to Galway to assess the city’s ‘Hydrocurtain’ water rubbish collection system.
The groundbreaking project, the first of its kind in Ireland, is in operation on Eglinton Canal and intercepts and collects floating debris.
The project is the brainchild of Lough Corrib Navigation Trustees, as part of their commitment to sustainable practices and underscores the potential for similar initiatives worldwide.
Trustees chairperson Cllr. Frank Fahy will meet with the delegation from the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise tomorrow afternoon.
The delegation comprises 13 sustainability and infrastructure experts.
