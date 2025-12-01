SVP braced for a busy end to the year

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul expects requests for help from the charity to exceed 250,000 this year.

Broadcasters Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy helped launch the charity’s Annual Appeal last week, urging the public to support families under pressure.

This year’s theme, ‘The Wonder of Christmas’, reflects the rising calls from people ‘wondering’ how they will put food on the table, keep homes warm, and afford toys this December.

SVP National President Teresa Ryan said that by the end of October, calls for requests for help from SVP were up by 7% compared with last year. The charity expects overall requests will exceed 250,000.

“This Christmas, too many parents are wondering how they’ll manage the basics. Our Appeal asks the public to share the wonder of Christmas by helping families with the essentials – food on the table, a warm home, and a little joy for children,” Ms Ryan said.

She said despite budget measures, rising costs mean many households still cannot afford the basics, especially one-parent families, low-income workers, people with disabilities and their carers and those in insecure housing.

“Every donation ensures we can respond quickly and locally where need is greatest,” Ms Ryan added.

SVP supports families in Galway by providing food hampers and vouchers, assistance with fuel and heating, supporting education and opportunity, home visitations to deliver confidential and practical assistance to people in need from volunteers in every community, and advocacy and advice.

People can donate online svp.ie by phone 0818 176 176, by post to Ozanam House, St Augustine Street, Galway or via blue envelopes in newspapers and churches.

Pictured at the launch of the Annual Appeal in SVP are (L-R) Broadcaster Marty Whelan, Maureen Mitchell, SVP Regional President West, Teresa Ryan, National President of SVP and Mary Kennedy, former RTE presenter and member of St. Colmcilles Conference in Knocklyon.