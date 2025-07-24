Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Sustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 research spaces at University of Galway.
Research Ireland’s Sustainable Laboratory Certification Pilot Programme was launched in 2023.
It aims to support best-in-class, sustainable research practices into Irish research labs.
Full list:
|Paul Murphy
|Carbohydrate and Organic Synthesis Lab
|University of Galway
|Pau Farras Costa
|ChemLight Lab
|University of Galway
|Róisín Dwyer
|Dwyer Lab
|University of Galway
|Sara Farrona, Ronan Sulpice
|Farrona and Sulpice Lab
|University of Galway
|Faisal Sharif
|Research CVCT Lab
|University of Galway
|Alma Siggins
|Environmental Biotechnology Lab
|University of Galway
|Patricia Scully
|Polymer Sensors & Devices Lab 140
|University of Galway
|Patricia Scully
|Ultrafast Laser Graphene Lab 142
|University of Galway