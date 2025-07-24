  • Services

Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 research spaces at University of Galway.

Research Ireland’s Sustainable Laboratory Certification Pilot Programme was launched in 2023.

It aims to support best-in-class, sustainable research practices into Irish research labs.

Full list:

Paul Murphy Carbohydrate and Organic Synthesis Lab University of Galway
Pau Farras Costa ChemLight Lab University of Galway
Róisín Dwyer Dwyer Lab University of Galway
Sara Farrona, Ronan Sulpice Farrona and Sulpice Lab University of Galway
Faisal Sharif Research CVCT Lab University of Galway
Alma Siggins Environmental Biotechnology Lab University of Galway
Patricia Scully Polymer Sensors & Devices Lab 140 University of Galway
Patricia Scully Ultrafast Laser Graphene Lab 142 University of Galway
