Suspended sentence for Galway-native solicitor over theft and forgery

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-native solicitor has been handed a suspended sentence for theft and forgery of documents.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the case was down to 53 year old Raphael Gilmore’s mismanagement and inability to run his own practice.

Raphael Gilmore of Dundela Haven, Sandycove, Dublin, and originally from Galway, pleaded guilty to the charges.

A total of €28,000 had been stolen – and the court heard Gilmore accepts what he did was illegal and “crazy behavior”.

Detective Garda Robert Tomkin told the court that the case was “at its heart” down to Gilmore’s mismanagement and inability to run his own practice.

The court heard that he didn’t intend to deceive any clients and that he believed he was going to sort it out.

Judge Martin Nolan accepted that these were “acts of desperation” and, as money became available, Gilmore was robbing Peter to pay Paul.

He further noted that since Gilmore has now been struck off it would be difficult for him to obtain employment.

Judge Nolan imposed a two-year sentence which he suspended in full on strict conditions.