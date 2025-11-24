Survey to be carried out to test mini roundabout at West Bridge lights Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A survey will be carried out to test the viability of a mini roundabout at the West Bridge traffic lights in Loughrea.

Concerns have been raised for several years over the sequence of the lights, which is being blamed for traffic delays in the town.

Galway County Council had said they will be considering options, such as a mini roundabout, but no progress has been made yet.

Fine Gael Councillor Moegie Maher is putting his notice of motion money toward the €5,500 survey, as he says people are so frustrated with the situation.