Survey reveals Galway’s favourite cocktails

A survey has revealed Galway’s favourite cocktails.

According to research commissioned by Musgrave MarketPlace, Irish drinkers overwhelmingly prefer sugary, dessert like cocktails.





Locally, the top spot goes to the Pornstar Martini or an Old Fashioned.

Unlike the rest of the country, where the passionfruit and vodka-based martini took the clear lead, Galway cocktail drinkers had both drinks neck-and-neck.

Two thirds said they’re willing to pay more for a premium cocktail, while more than half viewed it as a treat to themselves.

Two thirds said they’d drink cocktails when it’s a special occasion – but two thirds also said they’d only have one or two usually, before moving onto something else.

Most of those surveyed use a cocktail menu to decide their tipple of choice – but a third of young people said TikTok or Instagram is where they spot new and trendy cocktails.

