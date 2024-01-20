A survey published today has shown that the worst shortage of homes probably ever seen in Ireland has caused price inflation in almost all markets despite a barrage of conditions that would ordinarily cause home values to fall.

The data is contained within this year’s How Much Is Your House Worth? 2024, A survey of 64 local Irish property markets, which also sets out to value every home in Ireland and was published this morning in the Irish Independent.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Outside Galway city (where three beds now cost €387,000), a movement of city-born buyers is being felt in cheaper towns such as Tuam, Athenry and Headford, and this has caused county-area prices to rocket by 10pc in 12 months.

Irish Independent Property Editor Mark Keenan says average prices in Galway City are 387,000 euro, up 5 percent on last year, while there was a 10 percent rise to 270,000:

The post Survey published this morning shows shortage of homes has caused price inflation in Galway City and County appeared first on Galway Bay FM.